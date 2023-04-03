RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 112 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $342.44. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

