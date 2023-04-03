RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 400 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,056,035 shares of company stock worth $256,099,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

