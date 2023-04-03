RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 780 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 247.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.58 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

