RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TT opened at $183.98 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.00 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

