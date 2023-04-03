RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

