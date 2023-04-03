RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $31,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

