RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

