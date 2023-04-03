RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

