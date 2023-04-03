RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

