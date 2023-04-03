RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

