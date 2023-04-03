RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $241.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $254.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.