RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

