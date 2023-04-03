RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.66 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

