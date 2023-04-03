RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

