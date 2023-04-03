RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,006,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $459.81 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

