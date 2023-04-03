RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

