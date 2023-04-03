RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.83.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.