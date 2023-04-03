Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.