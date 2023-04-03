Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,663 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Insider Activity

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $143.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

