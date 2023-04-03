Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 495 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $459.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.40 and its 200-day moving average is $489.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.