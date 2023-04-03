Rockland Trust Co. Buys 315 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

