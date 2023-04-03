Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.46 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

