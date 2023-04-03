Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 7,977 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,772,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.86 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

