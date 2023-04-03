Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $110.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.