Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.88. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.