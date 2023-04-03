Rockland Trust Co. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

