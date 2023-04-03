Rockland Trust Co. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 968,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,032,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.