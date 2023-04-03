Rockland Trust Co. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $5.23 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

