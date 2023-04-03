Rockland Trust Co. Invests $219,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.60 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.