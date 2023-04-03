Rockland Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,162 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

