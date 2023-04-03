Rockland Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 7,652 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 659,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,338 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $321,094,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

