Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $206.75 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

