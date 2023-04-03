Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

