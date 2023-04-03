Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

NYSE MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

