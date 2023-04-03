Rockland Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

