Rockland Trust Co. Sells 247 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQL opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

