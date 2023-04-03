Rockland Trust Co. Sells 397 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.12 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

