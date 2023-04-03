Rockland Trust Co. Sells 473 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $538,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

