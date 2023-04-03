Rockland Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $530.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

