Rockland Trust Co. Sells 842 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.