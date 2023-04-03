Rockland Trust Co. Takes $206,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,422 shares of company stock worth $676,064 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

