Rockland Trust Co. Takes $235,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

