Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

