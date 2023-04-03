Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.