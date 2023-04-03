Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.