Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

