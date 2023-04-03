Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $199.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.