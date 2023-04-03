Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

