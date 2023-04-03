Saxon Interests Inc. Has $249,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. The company has a market cap of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

