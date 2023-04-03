Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head to Head Review

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 1 15 0 2.94 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Schlumberger presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.57%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger 12.25% 18.51% 7.29% ProFrac 4.79% -29.03% 10.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

80.2% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Schlumberger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $28.09 billion 2.50 $3.44 billion $2.40 20.46 ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.81 $91.50 million N/A N/A

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Schlumberger beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS). The Reservoir Performance segment consists of reservoir-centric technologies and services that are critical to optimizing reservoir productivity and performance. The Well Construction segment includes the full portfolio of products and services to optimize well placement and performance, maximize drilling efficiency, and improve wellbore assurance. The Production Systems segment develops technologies and provides expertise that enhance production and recovery from subsurface reservoirs to the surface, into pipelines, and to refineries. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

